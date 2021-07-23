LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is scaling back its participation in providing security services for special events and large gatherings in Louisville, citing staffing issues.
"With the latest change, LMPD will no longer be fully staffing most special events in an 'on duty' capacity," a news release from Metro's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) states.
Instead, event organizers will be urged to use private security companies, or volunteers, to help ensure public safety at the gatherings.
"LMPD will continue to provide on-duty staff for Metro-operated events, like the annual WorldFest, Hike Bike & Paddle and Light Up Louisville," the news release states. "And per Metro Council changes to the FY22 budget, LMPD will provide on-duty staff for many Council-sponsored events."
Other events that carry "enhanced security risks" will also be covered by LMPD, including the Kentucky Derby, Thunder Over Louisville and other Derby Festival events.
As in the past, event organizers will still have to apply for a permit through the Special Events team within Metro's Emergency Management Agency.
"We value our community partnerships, which help strengthen the safety of our communities, but LMPD staffing issues require this change," said EMA Director Jody Meiman. "We know change can be difficult, but EMA and LMPD remain committed to remaining a strong partner throughout the process."
