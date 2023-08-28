LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was fired after being charged with driving under the influence Saturday, just hours after the officer graduated from the department’s academy.
Former Officer Luis Rodriguez was charged with DUI after a non-injury wreck around 2 a.m. near Frankfort Avenue and McCready Avenue.
Multiple parked cars were struck by the vehicle Rodriguez was driving, according to a statement Monday from police.
Rodriguez’s first shift was scheduled for Sunday, but Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel immediately terminated him, according to the statement.
Rodriguez, 36, told police he had been drinking at a bar with friends, that he was drunk, put his hands behind his back and said "let's go,” according to the arrest report. His blood-alcohol level was .189, or more than twice the legal limit, the arrest report claims.
Rodriguez was released without bond Saturday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.
It is not yet clear if Rodriguez has an attorney.
Rodriguez was one of 19 LMPD officers sworn in on Friday.
Gwinn-Villaroel has already fired several officers since she became chief in January who either were in training or had just graduated from the academy.
The officers terminated were:
- Probationary officer James Greene, terminated on June 27 for performance deficiencies, which were redacted in the records provided by the city.
- Police recruit Jamal Amalou, terminated on March 10 for being “disrespectful and confrontational” at UofL hospital and for refusing to pay to get into a local bar, arguing he was a police officer.
- Probationary officer Carlos Murillo, who was terminated May 3 for performance deficiencies, which were redacted.
- Police recruit Jeremiah Bell, who was terminated March 28. The reasons were redacted.
- Probationary officer Shomali Coureur, who was terminated March 10 after the department found out Coureur had been charged in Indiana in February with driving under the influence.
LMPD is understaffed by nearly 300 officers.
