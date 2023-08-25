LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newest class of Louisville Metro Police officers were sworn in Friday, but there was one recruit who didn't get the chase to raise his right hand.
Inside the auditorium at Valley High School, 19 officers filled the seats to officially join the force. One seat was left empty.
Not long before his twin brother, Nick, was shot while responding to the Old National Bank shooting, Zack Wilt was among this group of men.
"I will truly never forget the day, listening at the firearms range through Officer Ratman's radio, hearing 'Officer down!'" said Officer Alec Bosley, a member of LMPD Metro Academy Class 56.
Zack Wilt was training and working toward one day becoming an LMPD officer until he had to be pulled due to an injury.
"Anytime we got a new piece of gear, he would help us out and say. 'Hey, it's best if you put it on this side of the belt' and stuff like that," said Officer Luis Rodriguez, another member of the class. "So it was really tough."
While Friday's joy came for 19 of Zack Wilt's peers, those taking the oath said they wish he was there raising his right hand beside them.
"Myself and a few others were pretty close with Zack," Officer O'sha Rogers said. "We were pushing him along and encouraging through his injury and stuff like that. And then the incident happened.
"It's pretty tough. We know he really wants to do this. This is his heart. He has a really big heart. It was tough not having him here."
As they move forward in their new roles, the class vowed to serve and protect in honor of the Wilt family and everyone else who calls the Louisville area home.
Even with these 19 new officers, LMPD is still short 287 officers.
