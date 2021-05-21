LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police officer who was shot during the protests downtown over the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision has been reassigned after he allegedly used "offensive and derogatory" language during a training session, police say.
"LMPD leadership has been made aware that the Training Unit commander may have recently used offensive, derogatory language during a training session," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement Friday evening.
No further details were provided about the alleged incident during a training session.
Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches were shot near the intersection of South Brook Street and West Broadway on Sept. 23 amid protests in downtown Louisville.
Following the shooting, Gregory returned to "light duty" while Desroches recovered from more serious injuries.
Gregory was "immediately placed" on administrative assignment pending an investigation that "will be conducted by personnel outside of LMPD, Mitchell said Friday.
"The department is committed to accountability and promoting an atmosphere of inclusion and takes this allegation very seriously," Mitchell said in the statement.
