LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department are working with Cane Run Elementary School students as part of a six-week program to build trust with students in at-risk communities.
The G.R.E.A.T program is designed to help students steer clear of gang violence and educate them against bullying.
"Kids need to see leaders in our community and leaders in society to help them understand, 'I can do this too!'" said Christie Horn, principal of Cane Run Elementary School.
"G.R.E.A.T." stands for Gang Resistance Education and Training. Through the program, 5th graders like Anthony Mason met with LMPD officers weekly.
"We mostly talked about bullying and how it's not okay to bully," he said. "But we also talked about different solutions that we can find to prevent bullying."
The program aims to teach students about conflict resolution and making positive choices.
On Friday, students celebrated their completion of the course, receiving certificates and cupcakes from LMPD officers.
"I think they will help us because...when you are younger and you learn it, when you are older, you get to make the right decisions," said Joy Davids, a 5th grader at the school.
LMPD Sgt. Tony Sacra says the program is an opportunity to build trust and relationships with students.
"We know that kids are recruited at a very young age to be in gangs and to do bad things," he said. "We want to make sure that not only you build the positive relationship with JCPS, but with the local police departments. But we also want to build relationships with their families."
Hundreds of kids have worked with officers, learning lessons since 2018. Organizers say the overall goal is to give students resources they need to make better decisions now and in the future.
