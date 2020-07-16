LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is responding after some have questioned why the 87 protesters arrested during a demonstration in the front yard of Attorney General Daniel Cameron earlier this week face felony charges.
In a news release Officer Lamont Washington, LMPD's public spokesperson, says the department has released two videos of the July 14 incident after "continued interest in the decision."
The protesters, with a social justice group called Until Freedom, were arrested after gathering for a sit-in on the front yard of Cameron's home Tuesday afternoon to demand what they say is justice for Breonna Taylor. Taylor died after she was shot several times as police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant in the early morning hours of March 13 during a narcotics investigation.
According to the release, the felony charge in question is "intimidating a participant in a legal process." Under the Kentucky statute:
"A person is guilty of intimidating a participant in the legal process when, by use of force or a threat directed to a person he believes to be a participant in the legal process he or she: Influences, or attempts to influence, the testimony, vote, decision, or opinion of that person.
"Force by definition can be actual or implied and is the power, violence or pressure directed against a person. Entry into the ground of another without consent is an example of implied force.
Police say commanders who were monitoring the protests yesterday "watched demonstrators gather and state via livestream their intent to go to Attorney General Cameron’s home ... knowing he is a participant in the Breonna Taylor case.
"Prior to arriving at the home, it was stated the intent of the protest was to 'escalate' their actions, which in the past has indicated violent or destructive behavior. At one point on livestream, protestors are heard saying they will burn it down if they don’t get what they want."
According to the release, the protesters were in Cameron's yard without permission, looking in windows and occupying the street.
Police say they perceived the protesters' actions "to mean a threat of violence toward Attorney General Cameron, leading to the decision to charge under KRS 524.040."
The protesters also face charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. They were released from Louisville Metro Corrections on Wednesday.
