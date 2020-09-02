LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer and members of the Louisville Metro Police Department on Wednesday addressed how authorities will respond to social justice protests planned for Saturday outside of Churchill Downs to coincide with the spectator-less running of the 146th Kentucky Derby.
LMPD Maj. Aubrey Gregory said police will "funnel" demonstrators with opposing viewpoints into specific areas along Central Avenue in an attempt to prevent confrontations between members of the groups. As in years past, Derby will be an all-work day for LMPD, and Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky National Guardsmen will also be on hand to help with security detail.
Fischer said it's unclear how many people will gather on Derby Day but that those who block traffic and/or trespass on private property against the wishes of property owners will be cited or arrested.
"We understand why protesters want to be at Churchill Downs," Fischer said. "It's obviously a big event, and we support peaceful and lawful efforts to draw attention to the need for racial equity in our city and our country. ... I want people to remember that, just as there were last week for Good Trouble Tuesday and other days, LMPD will be ready. They have plans in place and are ready to step in when needed to maintain public safety."
Tensions have increased in Louisville as protesters wait for a decision on the Breonna Taylor case from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has been tasked with determining if charges will be brought against the LMPD officers who shot and killed Taylor, a Black woman, during a raid on her apartment in March.
Rev. Timothy Findley Jr., a pastor with Louisville's Kingdom Fellowship Church announced plans earlier this week for a demonstration beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at South Central Park.
"The reason why we have to protest this weekend is because the eyes of the world are on this city," Findley said.
At least four groups have said they plan to hold demonstrations Saturday to call for what they say is justice for Taylor. The groups include Findley's Justice and Freedom Coalition, Until Freedom, Black Lives Matter and the NFAC, an armed militia group also known as the "Not F***ing Around Coalition."
Gregory said he has communicated directly with NFAC leader Grandmaster Jay and other local members to coordinate where the group will arrive in Louisville and the route members will take to get to their designated spot outside Churchill Downs.
Grandmaster Jay said the NFAC plans on being in Louisville from between four to five hours before leaving, according to Gregory.
LMPD has also been in contact with members of groups associated with the Three Percenter movement who plan to rally Saturday at Cox Park. Gregory said the department has a plan in place to monitor the rally and maintain public safety but did not say if members of the group plan to make their way to Churchill Downs.
Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky National Guardsmen will be assisting LMPD in providing security, which police said happens every year at Derby.
With the Churchill Downs closed to spectators, however, Gregory said the National Guard will help LMPD with "public safety concerns" in the neighborhoods surrounding the race track.
"They'll help by facilitating with some traffic control to ensure that those persons who are exercising their First Amendment rights are safe and they may also respond if there's any incidents of violence or destruction," Gregory said. "That'll depend on what it is and they'll always be assisted by LMPD officers."
KSP will serve in a similar role, Gregory said, addressing safety concerns in and around the track.
As in Derbys past, LMPD Lt. Col. Andy McClinton said officers will also be stationed downtown along Broadway and around Baxter Avenue "to ensure any Derby celebrations or protest activity remains lawful."
A spectator-less Derby means fewer road closures than normal. For both Oaks and Derby days, Arnold Rivera with LMPD's Traffic Unit said Central Avenue from Third Street to Taylor Boulevard will be closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic beginning at 8 a.m. until the end of the end of the events.
According to LMPD, additional closures and restrictions will be enforced beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday:
- Central Avenue west of Third Street
- Fourth Street at Central Avenue
- Fifth Street at Central Avenue
- Rodman Street at Central Avenue
- Ninth Street at Central Avenue
Oakdale Avenue, which runs between South Third and Fourth streets, will be limited to local access only, said Rivera, who added that the Transit Authority of River City has been notified of the road closures and restrictions.
