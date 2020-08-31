LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fences set up around Churchill Downs are a normal sight during Derby week, but this year, they are serving a different purpose.
This year's Kentucky Derby could be overshadowed by demonstrations over the Breonna Taylor case, shifting the focus to what's going on outside the gates the track.
Grandmaster Jay, the leader of the NFAC, said Sunday that the group would be coming to the city Saturday. The Black militia group has long planned to be in Louisville for the Derby, but they aren't the only group planning on protesting.
A Louisville pastor is also calling for demonstrations this week leading up to the race. Rev. Timothy Findley Jr. with the Kingdom Fellowship Church said even though fans will not be at the event, that will not stop the protests.
"The reason why we have to protest this weekend is because the eyes of the world are on this city," said Findley, who is also the leader of the Justice and Freedom Coalition. "The eyes of the world are on Louisville."
In July, he filed a wrongful arrest and assault lawsuit against the St. Matthews Police Department for his arrest during a protest in front of Oxmoor Mall.
In a Facebook live video Sunday, Findley calls the Derby an "inherently racist establishment." He called out Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen for saying most people support the run of the Derby. During a recent interview on TV, Carstanjen said that he disagrees with Findley's viewpoint.
Findley wants protesters to gather at South Central Park at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a peaceful protest. He said he will sit down this week with the leader of the NFAC to talk about this week's events.
"I want this to be a historic moment while that ridiculous race is going on in that park," Findley said. "I want outside there to be so much noise, there to be so powerful a demonstration."
Until Freedom, the national social justice group that organized protests on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's front yard and near Churchill Downs just last week said they will be there Saturday as well.
Last week's protest had a few hundred people blocking Central Avenue in front of the track for several hours. They plan to meet at South Central Park, which is a few blocks from Churchill Downs, but how the groups merge, or not, remains to be seen.
"What we don't want is for people to begin thinking they know what's going on because you're listening to the wrong information," Grandmaster Jay said.
None of the groups have said exactly what their plans for the day are yet.
