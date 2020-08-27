LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An armed Black militia group said it's coming back to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby.
In a YouTube video, Grandmaster Jay, the leader of the NFAC, said he spoke with Churchill Downs officials and told them his group would be there.
"We had a meeting with the great city of Louisville to discuss on our impending arrival on Sept. 5," he said. "It was interesting to us. It was a great meeting. Everyone was feeling like we arrived at a middle ground and we wouldn't have to come in and act like a bunch of criminals, but we could come in and exercise our Constitutional rights. You all know the next formation is going to be bigger than the last one."
Grandmaster Jay said a day after that meeting with city officials, Churchill Downs announced there would be no fans at the track for the Kentucky Derby.
NFAC said it may change its strategy for Derby but hasn't released those details.
The group was in Louisville last month protesting what they said was injustice in the Breonna Taylor case. They said they want transparency, and they said they're seeing that so far in the Taylor case.
