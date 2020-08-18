LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last month, hundreds of people, dressed in black, and marched with guns through Louisville's streets. That same group, NFAC, now says it may come back to town to demonstrate at the Kentucky Derby.
NFAC said it's waiting like many others on a decision in the Breonna Taylor case and whether the Louisville Metro Police officers involved should be criminally charged. The case is in the hands of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office.
"In the event it doesn't happen, it's our intention to revisit Louisville," said Grandmaster Jay, the leader of NFAC.
He said the group will take their message to a worldwide audience at the Kentucky Derby.
"That message is to the powers that be if it's more important to you to have that horse race than expeditiously meet out some form of justice for gross injustice done against Ms. Taylor, then we may see fit to impose our presence in the middle of that," he said. "And then whatever happens from there happens from there. This is not that we think there is going to be any type of violence."
The armed militia was here last month demanding answers in the Taylor case.
"We are defensive if attacked, but more so, we're just exercising our constitutional rights to send a strong message to folks in power — that you have to remember who put you there," Grandmaster Jay said.
He said city and state leaders have been transparent so far. He hopes a resolution in the case will happen before the Derby, and he said if it's favorable, the group will then come back to celebrate. But if there are no answers or movement in the case, the group will be back to demonstrate.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city's plan, as it was last month, is to coordinate with NFAC before they arrive.
"We successfully did that while they were in town several weeks ago," Fischer said. "We'll do that again depending on how many folks are involved. It depends on what the LMPD presence looks like on Derby Day."
Grandmaster Jay wouldn't give an estimate on how many protesters he expects will come to Louisville.
LMPD released a statement Tuesday as news of the NFAC plans began to circulate:
The Kentucky Derby is scheduled to go on as planned with a reduced crowd of less than 23,000. Kevin Flanery, the president Churchill Downs Racetrack also released a statement on the planned protest:
