LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he will not be attending the 146th Kentucky Derby.
The admission came during a Thursday morning news conference that included health officials such as Dr. Sarah Moyer, the city's chief health strategist.
"There will be a lot of things going on in the city that day, so I'm not attending," Fischer said. "I'm not planning to attend at this point in time."
Fischer said one of the issues that played into his decision was the announcement that protesters, including the NFAC, a Black militia, would be demonstrating in the city. The group has vowed to return to Louisville on Sept. 5 — the day of the Derby — to demonstrate for its view of justice in the Breonna Taylor shooting.
"We do expect some people in town for that," Fischer said. "So obviously, I want to just make sure we're connected to everything that's going on and then planning for that accordingly. So like every day, that will be a busy day, just more so, obviously, with the running of the races."
Fischer declined to offer specifics on the city's plan to provide security on Derby day but said the plan would involve the Kentucky State Police.
"LMPD will be giving a briefing as we get closer," he said. "But yes, we will be asking all of our state partners to help us out, as we normally do around Derby-related events and activities."
Fischer added that COVID-19 also remains a concern and factored into his decision not to attend the races.
"Obviously, these numbers are going in the wrong direction," he said. "I know Churchill is really deliberating over this. We are encouraging that deliberation."
Related Stories:
- Armed militia vows to 'impose our presence' in Louisville on Kentucky Derby day
- TRANSCRIPT: Louisville Mayor discusses spike in violence, Breonna Taylor case, Derby plans
- Breonna Taylor investigation: Attorney general says he is waiting on ballistics report from FBI
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.