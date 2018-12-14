LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Friday morning police chase ended with a crash between a car and a TARC bus.
According to Louisville Metro Police, it started at about 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Circle K at 4347 South 3rd Street.
Police say they saw what appeared to be a drug transaction taking place there.
As an officer approached to assess the situation, police say 18-year-old Jarius Lewis drove away "at a high rate of speed," hitting an officer with the driver's side door in the process.
After a short pursuit, the vehicle Lewis was driving crashed into a TARC bus near the intersection of Beech Street and Wilson Avenue.
Lewis was taken into custody. Police say his charges are still pending.
At least one person was taken to the hospital. The car was mangled as a result of the crash. The police were not involved in the crash.
