LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer is on administrative leave after discharging his weapon, hitting a recruit, during a training exercise on Friday.
According to a statement from the department, it happened just before 3 p.m. at the LMPD Training Center when the firearms instructor "discharged his weapon, and a bullet struck a recruit during a training exercise."
Police said the recruit was hit in his bullet resistant vest and "appeared to sustain minor injuries" but was taken to University Hospital "as a precaution."
The officer has been put on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for the department.
LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation.
"Although the discharge appears to be accidental, LMPD recognizes this incident as a serious training failure, and it is swiftly being addressed," the department said in a statement.
No other information was immediately available.
