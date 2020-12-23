LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said challenge coins circulating in the city showing the skyline in flames and officers in riot gear weren't made by the department.
The coins show officers standing in front of downtown Louisville, flames rising high above the buildings, with the words "Hold The Line" and "The Strongest Steel Is Forged In the Hottest Fire." The coin also shows the official LMPD seal above the words "Civil Unrest 2020."
In a statement to media Wednesday morning, LMPD spokesman Sgt. John Bradley said the department has no affiliation to the coins.
"The novelty items you have each asked about were not purchased, produced, or distributed by LMPD. Any person in this country is free to privately purchase what novelty items they choose free of government involvement or intervention just as the books, cookies, clothing, or cars they decide to buy."
It's unclear who made the coins.
