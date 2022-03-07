LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in locating two persons of interest in connection with a homicide in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home on Clay Street, near Camp Street, just before 10 a.m. March 1.
LMPD Maj. Tiffany Tatum said Fourth Division officers found the victim, 42-year-old Nicholas L. Clay, who had been shot.
On 3/1/22 Nicholas Clay was killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on the 1200 block of Clay St. The Homicide Unit is asking for help identifying two persons of interest. If you have any information, contact the Homicide Unit at 574-7055 or the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. pic.twitter.com/I273uaV9by— LMPD (@LMPD) March 7, 2022
Clay was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10:30 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
At the time of the shooting, Tatum said police were following up reports that suspects may have been seen running from the scene.
She said the victim lives in the area, but the shooting appears to be random.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the department's crime tip portal.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.