LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home on Clay Street, near Camp Street, just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
LMPD Maj. Tiffany Tatum said Fourth Division officers found the man who police said was in his 40s, who had been shot. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he died.
Tatum said police are following up reports that suspects may have been seen running from the scene, but they don't have descriptions. She said the victim lives in the area, but the shooting appears to be random.
Richard Rutledge, who lives near the shooting scene, said he didn't see what happened but heard the chaos unfold from inside his home.
"I was kind of in the process of waking up and I heard some people arguing outside, and that was kind of odd," Rutledge said. "Then I heard a pop, and that freaked me out. Then I heard someone else yell. And I heard like three or four more shots and I ran into my bathroom, because it's the farthest away from the street in my house."
Rutledge said he looked outside and "saw a lady trying to figure out what to do. She didn't seem to know what to do. And then I think I saw the body. It looked like he had fallen down the steps, because I could see his feet at the top of the steps. Very soon after, I saw the police show up."
Rutledge said he has lived in the area for three or four years and has "always felt safe in Shelby Park."
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the department's crime tip portal.
