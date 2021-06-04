LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was shot and killed Friday in west Louisville.
The shooting happened in the area of South 41st and West Broadway, near the Chickasaw and Shawnee neighborhoods.
.@LMPD’s Hostage Negotiation Team just arrived at 40th & Broadway area. Police said they were searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was shot and killed nearby. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Jhzy0oryqw— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) June 4, 2021
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said residents are being asked to stay away from the area as they actively search for a person of interest, calling the scene "unsecure."
WDRB News has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
