LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was shot and killed Friday in west Louisville.

The shooting happened in the area of South 41st and West Broadway, near the Chickasaw and Shawnee neighborhoods.

Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said residents are being asked to stay away from the area as they actively search for a person of interest, calling the scene "unsecure."

WDRB News has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

