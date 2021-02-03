LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department needs more officers.
The recruitment deadline is two days away on Friday, Feb. 5, and the department is pushing for more applicants.
The process to help fill a 200-officer shortage started in December. LMPD was hoping to get around 500 applications and narrow it down to 48 new recruits.
It's only received about 300 applications, so fewer recruits are possible.
Maj. Paul Humphrey, the training and recruitment director, said anyone who is on the fence about applying should reach out.
"Give us a call," he said. "Reach out to us and let us know. We can walk you through the process, and we can discover if this job is right for you.
"We want quality people who can serve this community. If service is in your heart, let us know."
For more information, CLICK HERE.
LMPD plans to have another application period in late spring or early summer.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.