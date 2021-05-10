LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed early this morning in a crash on Eastern Parkway.
LMPD says the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on Eastern Parkway, near Preston Highway.
Investigators say the man was speeding, lost control, and then hit a tree. The female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believe alcohol and speeding were factors. Charges are pending against the driver.
