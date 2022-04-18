LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is hosting another auction at its tow lot Wednesday.
Approximately 100 cars, trucks and SUVs will be available during the auction. The auction is part of LMPD's effort to take care of an ongoing problem where broken down cars were lining the streets of Louisville.
The auction begins at 10 a.m. at the LMPD impound lot off Frankfort Avenue. The department is asking bidders to arrive early to get a bid number.
All vehicles must be paid for in full within an hour and a half of the sale ending.
More than 100 bidders braved the rain for an auction at the tow lot in early April.
LMPD is also working on adding a temporary impound lot in Shively, and there are plans for more in-person auctions in the future.
Click here to learn more about the auction.
