LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For more than an hour Tuesday night, Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad was in Metro Council's hot seat.
"Chief Conrad, we have a very, very serious problem," Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith (D-District 4) said to the chief.
"Tell us more that makes that traffic stop not look as horrendous as it does," James Peden (R-District 23) added.
Conrad was called to explain LMPD policies after a traffic stop from August that recently surfaced. In it, an 18-year-old was stopped for making a wide right turn onto Dixie Highway. He was detained and even cuffed while officers frisked him and searched his car for weapons and drugs but found none.
"Traffic violations are now just a de facto term for 'stop and frisk,' and that's just wrong," Peden said.
Council rebuked the stop and so did the 18-year-old himself, Tae-Ahn Lea, who told members the unmarked officer started following him when he left a convenience store.
"I was going to get a slushie, a bag of chips and some money out of the ATM," Lea said.
Council asked Conrad about a so-called "aggressive traffic stop policy" that focuses on six crime-ridden neighborhoods, mostly in west Louisville.
"There's two different Louisvilles," Councilman Brent Ackerson (D-District 26) said. "There's a Louisville for black people, and there's a Louisville for white people. That's my perspective, and that's the greater root of this problem."
Conrad defended the strategy and said it's produced results.
"Since January of this year ... [the Ninth Mobile Unit] seized 205 guns," he said. "Seventeen of them were in the hands of juveniles."
Lea experienced different results. He said it's changed his view of the police.
"If you ain't do nothing wrong, then you ain't got nothing to worry about, but that's obviously not true in this situation," he said.
Conrad couldn't legally comment on the case, because it's being reviewed by LMPD's Professional Standards Unit. He did say he'll review the department's traffic stop data and policies.
