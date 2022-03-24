LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is urging victims of graffiti tagging to report the incidents.
Police said the tags have been popping up across the city and that investigators are working to catch those responsible. LMPD said these are often repeat offenders.
"It could be a repetitive crime," said Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the department. "It could be someone who is doing this many times and have multiple victims. If anyone has any camera footage of someone doing graffiti, that's really important for us."
In most cases, the crimes go unreported, and victims are rarely compensated for the damages in those situations.
LMPD wants to put an end to the problem altogether and urges you to call the tip line if you are a victim or have any information.
You can call LMPD to report crimes anonymously by dialing 574-LMPD.
