LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local 7-year-old raised $700 with a lemonade stand. Now, she's donating that money to a good cause.
Arianna used the money she raised to go on a shopping spree at Feeder's Supply on Tuesday. She went up and down the aisles picking out dog food, cat food, toys and treats — all for the animals at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Her parents said the lemonade stand was all Arianna's idea. After setting it up one weekend, they posted it on Facebook and raised the money.
"She loves animals more than anything, and when she talked about doing a lemonade stand, we asked her where the donations were going to," Thomas Stephens, Arianna's dad, said. "We had no plan on keeping it, so we were going to donate it somewhere. The first thing that popped up was the Humane Society."
Arianna said her favorite animal is a puppy, and she wants to be a veterinarian when she's older.
