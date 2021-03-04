LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local 9-year-old boy battling a rare, terminal cancer has died.
In a post to its Facebook page Thursday, the Jeffersontown Police Department said it had just learned of the passing of Kyler Buckner.
The department made Kyler their police chief for a day in February of last year when he was 8 years old.
"He fought like a warrior. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family. Rest easy Chief Kyler we have the watch from here," the department said Thursday.
Kyler's family kept track of his journey on their Facebook page, Kyler's Warriors.
Kyler had been living with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DLPG), a rare pediatric cancer where a tumor spiders over the brain stem, making it inoperable. Health experts said DLP is diagnosed in approximately 150-300 children in the U.S. each year. Doctors say there is no cure and no known effective treatment.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.