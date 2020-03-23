LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Non-essential retail businesses across Kentucky will close their doors at 8 p.m. Monday until further notice, the latest order Sunday from Gov. Andy Beshear to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order includes places that aren't needed for day-to-day living. One business that falls into that category is Nanz & Kraft Florists, where employees now have to lock their doors to in-person services. But they're hoping their online orders and deliveries will keep them hanging on.
Vice President Eddie Kraft said sales are definitely down right now, especially after proms, graduations, and The Kentucky Derby were canceled or rescheduled.
Stores that sell things like clothing, jewelry, cosmetics, books and much more are included in the closure order. That means most malls in the state will go dark Monday night. However all of those shops can still offer online ordering and curbside pickup.
Local businesses are hoping online shopping will bring in enough money to sustain them through this time, but for now they're working on making sure their employees and customers stay safe and healthy.
Essential retail stores, like groceries, pharmacies and a few other can stay open. For a full list of what will close and what won't, click here.
