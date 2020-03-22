LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — To combat the spread of the novel coronavirus across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all nonessential retail businesses to close to in-person traffic by 8 p.m. Monday.
The businesses that Beshear said are exempt of this order include: grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores, auto repair and auto parts stores, liquor stores, banks, veterinarians and gas stations.
"There is no need to rush to those type of stores," Beshear said. "And, please, don't rush to any of these type of stores. What that does is create a crowd that could spread the coronavirus."
Among the businesses that must close Beshear referenced directly: entertainment stores, sporting goods stores, clothing and shoe stores, book stores, jewelry stores, florists, furniture stores and auto dealers.
Like restaurants around the state that have been ordered to close, nonessential retail businesses being ordered to close can still operate through methods such as delivery and curbside pickup, Beshear said.
"I know a lot of people, just like restaurants, bars and other public-facing businesses, these are your dreams," Beshear said. "... But it's going to take this type of sacrifice and continuing to take more steps each day or every other day to do what we need to do."
The governor also mandated medical facilities to cease elective procedures beginning Monday.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Gov. Beshear says Kentucky now has 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Kentucky and Indiana bars and restaurants to close dine-in services
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.