LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear says the state now has 103 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Beshear made the announcement Sunday during his daily update on the spread of COVID-19 across Kentucky.
The update comes after the number of COVID-19 cases in the state saw an overnight spike. There were at least 99 reported positive tests reported Sunday morning, which was a 12-case jump since Saturday, when Beshear announced 87 confirmed cases. In total, more than 2,000 tests have been administered throughout the commonwealth, Beshear said.
Also on Saturday, Beshear announced the third virus-related death in the state. The patient who died was a 67-year-old man from Anderson County, Kentucky. A number of other health factors contributed to his death, Beshear said.
In Jefferson County, there are 28 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in an update Sunday.
Sunday's updates come hours after U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced that he had tested positive for the new virus, according to a statement from his office.
Paul "is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events," said Sergio Gor, the senator's deputy chief of staff. The senator is "feeling fine and is in quarantine," according to the statement.
State officials are working to get drive-thru COVID-19 testing stations implemented soon, Beshear said Friday. Until then, the governor and Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, are advocating for residents to continue practicing social distancing habits.
More up-to-date information from Kentucky officials on the coronavirus outbreak in the state can be found on the official Kentucky COVID-19 webpage.
