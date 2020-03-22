LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to his deputy chief of staff.
Paul, R-Ky., "is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events," a statement from his office says. The senator is "feeling fine and is in quarantine," according to the statement.
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020
The senator was "not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," his office says. Paul is at least the third person to test positive for COVID-19 after attending a March 7 fundraising event at Louisville's Speed Art Museum.
Paul has had "virtually no contact" with his staff since his office in Washington, D.C., began working remotely 10 days ago, his deputy chief of staff said. He "expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends," the statement says.
Paul was the only senator to vote against an $8 billion emergency stimulus package to combat COVID-19 on March 5. He proposed an amendment that would have taken the $8 billion out of the government's foreign aid account, but it failed to pass, and President Trump signed the package approved by the rest of the Senate.
"I think really we ought to concentrate on our country, instead of borrowing more money from China," Paul said March 9 while visiting a pharmaceutical service provider in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. "The virus came from there. Now we're borrowing from China to spend on it. Why don't we take it from money we're actually sending overseas and spend that money here?"
Paul also called on the public to keep the COVID-19 outbreak in perspective.
"We've already seen the panic in the stock market," he said March 9. "Hopefully we're not going to see more. But yeah, I am concerned about it, and people do need to put it in perspective. Thirty-thousand people will die from the flu this year. A couple of years ago, we lost 70,000 Americans from the flu. The flu is a bad disease. Viruses are bad diseases. And I don't want to say this is not a problem — this is a big problem — but we also need to be reasonable about it."
