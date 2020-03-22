LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County during an update on Sunday.
The announcement came after the mayor confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.
Jefferson County is up to 28 total cases of the novel coronavirus, Fischer said. The number of cases is expected to rise dramatically as Kentucky's testing capacity increases, he added.
As of Friday, Fischer said no hospitals had requested any diversions. The city's incident management team has been tracking data such as hospital beds at least twice per day, he said. Officials are also monitoring the number of ventilators, intensive care beds and other supplies.
Fischer's update came hours after U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced that he had tested positive for the new virus, and a day after the state of Kentucky reported its third virus-related death, a 67-year-old Anderson County man.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state saw a spike overnight, bringing the state total to at least 99, which is a 12-case jump since Saturday.
No details about the three new Jefferson County patients was provided, but Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will also be providing an update on Sunday at 5 p.m.
