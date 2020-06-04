CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit organization dedicated to building girls' self-esteem is set to open its first location. The B.A.Y.A. Center, which was inspired by one woman's love for her daughter, will soon be able to help many more girls.
Jasmine Frederick, 19, started harming herself after moving to a different school and getting bullied.
"I was in fifth grade when I first started having those thoughts about myself and started feeling bad about myself," she said.
Her mother, Tish remembers feeling helpless.
"Once she got out of the hospital, we couldn't find her a support group," Tish said.
So, Tish created her own in 2014.
"As the group grew, I was like, 'OK, this is something serious. This is something real, and it's a movement,'" Jasmine said.
Tish named it the B.A.Y.A. Center, or Beautiful As You Are.
"You're more than your reflection in the mirror," Tish said. "That's what I would always tell my daughter, because you look in the mirror and think that's all that you are, but you're so much more than that."
The church program quickly grew to school and nonprofit visits. It currently has about 400 girls.
"It doesn't matter your color, your creed, your religion, any of that," Jasmine said.
It's entirely run by volunteers and funded by the community.
"Girls don't have to go through what she went through, because we'll teach them how to cope," Tish said.
B.A.Y.A. is ready to open its first building in Clarksville next to Green Tree Mall. The walls are colored in purple for royalty and butterflies.
"We're all built differently," Tish said. "We're big, we're little, we're tall, short, light, dark."
B.A.Y.A. will offer art and music therapy, yoga, dance, a decompression room.
"A melting pot of self-love and self-care," Tish said.
The center will also bring in therapists and social workers.
"I think we'll be able to touch way more girls for southern Indiana and for Louisville," she said.
The Fredericks said this new building couldn't have come at a better time.
"There's a lot of unrest," Jasmine said. "There's a lot of issues that we deal with."
"I've cried, and it's hard to watch and hard to see, but when you listen to how they feel, they're confused, they're sad, they're hurt, then they're angry, and I just let them share and vent," Tish added.
It's a safe space that teaches loving your self and each other, all thanks to one mom helping her daughter in need.
"To see how many people she's touched over the years based off of my experience and what I went through is absolutely beautiful for me to see," Jasmine said.
The B.A.Y.A. Center's open house is June 13 from noon to 5 p.m. and will begin offering services every Saturday starting June 30. It's located next to JCPenney at 757 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, Suite 806.
The center has gotten the attention of groups in Africa and the Bahamas. It hopes to eventually expand to offer a program for young men.
