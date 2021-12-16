LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big donation is going to help kids at the Home of the Innocents in Louisville.
Clothes, toys, shoes, blankets, hair products and more were all collected by Advanz Credit Union.
The bank also raises money throughout the year to buy some of the donated items, something employees there have done for the last five years.
"We're just amazed," said Diana Stoess with Advanz. "This is one of our biggest years for items for the kids, and it's just so exciting to see how everyone's participated to support these kids and get them what they need."
The credit union was also happy to announce it was able to write a check for $10,000 to give to the Home of the Innocents.
