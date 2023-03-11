LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local fire officials are reminding people to check their smoke detectors.
Jordan Yuodis, spokesman for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS, said Daylight Saving serves as a good reminder to replace smoke alarm batteries. Yuodis said hundreds of home fire happens a year and many don't have working smoke detectors.
"Smoke alarms do in fact save lives so if you're watching this tonight, I realize that clocks automatically change along with phones and a lot of those things that we don't think about so take that extra few minutes to hit that button to make sure those smoke alarms are beeping," Yuodis said.
To test if a smoke alarm is working, a person should look for a button on the device that says "test," which when pressed, will beep. If a red light shows up, make sure the alarm is not dusty and the battery is fresh.
If the light is green, the smoke alarm is good to go.
If a person needs a smoke detector and lives in the Anchorage Middletown Fire District, they can fill out a form to get one for free.
The department will also install if for you.
