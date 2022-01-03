LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new year is bringing a new effort to reduce the surge in violent crime in Louisville, and it starts door to door.
The Men Against Gun Violence team is working to put together a city-wide coalition starting in the west end.
Leaders asked for one man from each block to serve as a captain and 10 men from each church to create a team.
The teams would make sure there is communication with the family in every home on their street. They would also make sure those families have any resources they need, from food to counseling.
The captain would report back to the councilmember in their district.
It's a grassroots effort organized by the same people who asked men to stand at bus stops after Tyree Smith was killed while waiting for his school bus. It's a request the group doubled down on Monday.
"This is a new day. We are coming together, period," LeBron Seay, with 10 Good Men, said. "It's not (a) Black or white thing, it's us, people, human. I'm sorry seeing these kids die. I'm tired of seeing sirens, of hearing sirens."
Organizers are planning on presenting their full community coalition plan at a Jan. 17 event at 7 p.m. at the Chef Space in the Russell neighborhood.
Those interested in serving as block captains can message the Men Against Gun Violence team on Facebook by clicking here.
