LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- Costumes and candy are officially on store shelves, but COVID-19 means Halloween will look a little different this year.
The coronavirus has raised concerns about trick-or-treating and safety. In Kentuckiana, cities will have to make tough calls in the coming weeks. Many of those cities are waiting before they make a decision.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says he won't be stopping the Halloween tradition in his city.
"I don't feel like it's the mayor's job to tell parents whether they can take their kids out door to door," he said.
It's less likely his city's large celebration, a trick-or-treat event at Big Four Station, will happen.
"Unless there's something significant that changes that's something that we may have to skip this year, but I'm not ready to make that call just yet," Moore said.
Some of our area's largest Halloween events are adapting. The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park is turning into a drive-thru experience.
One of the area's huge trick-or-treating events, usually held at Brown Park, is moving. Thousands of kids and families usually pack the park's path each October to fill bags up with candy.
Josh Suiter, who works for the Chamber of St. Matthews, said the pandemic is prompting the organization to move the event to the parking lot at Mall St. Matthews.
"They'll be driving in their vehicles," Suiter said. "We'll have some hooks attached to the sides of windows. They'll be able to get candy dropped into bags, and we're going to keep everything safe and sanitary."
The event is a big deal for the community, so officials didn't want to cancel it, he said.
"We're still able to provide that rich, long tradition that we've had in St. Matthews for many, many years," Suiter said.
