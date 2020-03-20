LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with one of the area's largest grocery store chains said they are diligently working to keep the shelves stocked as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
According to Erin Grant, a spokeswoman for Kroger, the local Kroger distribution center is at "full capacity," turning 30,000 cases per hour.
"They are getting consistent deliveries from suppliers and working quickly to ship product to stores," Grant said in a statement.
Inside Zenith Logistics, Kroger's distribution center off Old Henry and La Grange roads, that was apparent Friday. Food and other products were stacked floor to ceiling. Trucks pulled in and out like clockwork, preparing to ship the goods to stores with empty shelves and eager shoppers.
In an effort to ensure that all customers have access to high-demand items, Kroger is placing purchase limits on products such as hand sanitzer, some paper products, cleaning wipes, diapers, formula and milk.
Kroger shoppers are now limited to buying three high-demand products at a time.
"It's important to shop responsibly and purchase only what you need, knowing that we will continue to refill our shelves," a news release states.
Kroger has also scaled back hours, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m. Other stores like Target, Trader Joe's and Walmart have also cut hours to allow employees time to clean and restock shelves.
Additionally, the grocery giant said it is taking steps to safeguard the health of the employees working in the stores and the distribution center, as well as the shoppers who shop in its stores. A task force has been created to implement Kroger's "pandemic preparedness plan," and to monitor the ever-changing situation.
Inside its stores, Kroger has implemented the following actions:
- Increased cleaning of commonly used areas, such as cashier stations, self-checkout stations, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters.
- Shelves are cleaned as products are restocked.
- Restrooms are sanitized more frequently, and restocked with supplies including soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
- Extra hand sanitizer has been added to cashier stations, food service counters, and all Pharmacy, The Little Clinic and Starbucks locations.
- Shopping carts, baskets and equipment are regularly wiped down.
- Working with suppliers to replenish stock of high-demand preparedness products.
- Providing customers with free disinfectant wipes at store entrances to re-sanitize their shopping carts or baskets.
- Observing best practices for safe food handling.
To protect store and distribution center employees, Kroger says it is implementing the following actions:
- Encouraging employees to closely monitor their health and well being.
- Providing hand sanitizer and tissues in break rooms and meeting rooms.
- Asking associates to stay home if they or someone in their household is sick.
- Providing financial support from the grocery chain's Helping Hands fund, a company-sponsored employee assistance fund.
- Suspending business air travel for Kroger employees through March 31, 2020 and recommending virtual meetings.
Amid the increased demand prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger and JayC Food Stores are hiring. Most workers can start within days.
