LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit made a major donation to help local students with dreams of entering the medical field.
Louisville-based SOS donated 644 pounds of new medical equipment and supplies to Corydon Central High School.
The supplies — which range from needles and syringes, to dressing and physical therapy equipment — will help expand the school's medical assistant and certified nursing assistant programs.
The donation will also allow instructors to offer a deep dive into the courses they will be teaching and give aspiring medical students a hands-on experience.
