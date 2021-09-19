LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children and families had the opportunity to learn about the importance of bats at an event in Shepherdsville on Sunday afternoon.
The Kentucky Bat Festival, hosted by Second Chance Wildlife, brought together dozens of people interested in the ecological roles of bats.
"It's also an important fundraiser to us," Brigette Brouillard, Executive Director of Second Chance Wildlife, said. "We are a nonprofit that takes in about 300 animals each year to rehab and release back into the wild."
The event at held Robards Barn & Venue on North Preston Highway also had live music, a silent auction and local vendors.
