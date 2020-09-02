Local veterans celebrated on 75th anniversary of the end of WWII

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World War II was the deadliest military conflict in world history, a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.
On Sept. 2, 1945, President Harry Truman announced the unconditional surrender of Japan, formalized aboard the U.S.S. Missouri. It officially ended the war.
On Wednesday afternoon, some local WWII veterans were honored and celebrated. Many of the veterans still remember finding out the war had ended.
"I heard the sound of a loud horn," U.S. Navy Veteran John Mooney said. "Couldn't figure out what it was, and then the captain came on the PA and said the war was over, and we're going home."
Mooney and some of the other heroes of WWII gathered at Bowman Field on Wednesday. Many of them were just teenagers when they were asked to fight for their country.
"If it had to be done again, I think most of us would still try to do it again," Mooney said. "I was just out of high school, just a couple of months out of high school."
It has been 75 years since the end of the war, but Vincent Gramarossa and other veterans still remember what they saw and experienced.
"They'd come out shooting," Gramarossa said. "And that's when I knew I was in a war."
On Wednesday, the WWII heroes stood side by side, sharing stories and answering questions from the media.
Gramarossa explained, "The sergeant said, 'Keep your head down,'" Gramarossa said, adding that a short time later, he watched a friend die in battle.
Jeff Thoke, the chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass, is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the life, legacy and sacrifices of the men and women who served our country. He organizes trips to transport veterans to memorials in Washington.
"There's only one time it's going to be the 75th anniversary of the end of World War 2," Thoke said. "We're trying to do something special for the World War II veterans."
The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily grounded the flights, but Thoke said it will not stop the honors or their Wish Campaign.
"If a World War II veteran has a wish, we'd like to grant it," he said.
And that's why Gramarossa was given a ride in Thoke's authentic World War II Jeep. After more than seven decades, the Jeep, fellow veterans and even Bowman Field brought back lots of memories.
"We did the job. We came home," Mooney said, pointing at Bowman Field. "I landed right here at about 2 in the morning."
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are 300,000 World War II veterans still alive.
Although the coronavirus has grounded this year's honor flights, there's already one scheduled for April 2021.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.