LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group that helps homeless veterans made a special delivery Thursday to the Salvation Army of Louisville.
Jeremy Harrell of Veteran's Club donated a grill to replace the Salvation Army's old rusted one that barely worked anymore. Upon learning of the organization's need for a new grill, Harrell brought one — along with some Kroger gift cards from Veteran's Club — to the Salvation Army of Louisville's Brooks Street headquarters.
"You can throw a million dollars at something and the problem doesn't get resolved, or you can take a $300 grill and can solve a lot more problems than a million can," Harrell said. "... It's just common sense; it's just loving on people."
Veteran's Club specializes in equine therapy for veterans at Camp Restoration in south Louisville. For more information, visit the group's official website.
