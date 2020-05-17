LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the heart of Germantown, Kaiju Bar is the quintessential neighborhood watering hole.
"It's a place people come to unwind, have fun," said General Manager John Mcardle, who has worked at Kaiju Bar for five years.
The Japanese inspired bar is used to hosting musical acts. But when the pandemic hit, the music faded and the employees had to be let go. Now, Mcardle is a one man band left to run the show.
"Making sure this business survives was important to me so I was willing to work as hard as I could," said Mcardle.
That meant transforming the way they do business to keep serving the neighborhood as a market.
"When the bar closed we still wanted to serve our community in some way so turning it into a grocery store," said Mcardle." Basic necessities, bread, coffee, cleaning products."
He's no longer mixing drinks, but instead stocking shelves.
"As a bartender you're an open ear for your patrons and as a shopkeeper it hasn't changed," he said.
For the last eight weeks he's worked practically every day making sure the place is clean and safe for the neighbors who have come to rely on Kaiju.
"Half of the people we serve are neighbors that we've never served before, he said.
Mcardle is quick to point out no one is making him do this. Instead, he feels called to put the bar on his shoulders and keep the business going so he can welcome back his staff once things improve. He admits, that will look different.
"We'll keep this shop open even after the bar is open," he said. "We'll adapt how we need to as the curve balls come at us."
He remains optimistic that the music will play once again.
"This reinforces the idea that if you put positive energy out there you'll receive it back."
Kaiju Bar is located at 1004 E. Oak Street in Louisville, KY.
