LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents with IDs that expire on Monday, July 6, 2020, or before will get an extension to renew their licenses due to the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents with IDs that expire after July 6 will not. They will have to renew on time.
On Monday morning, the Driver's License Branch on Bowman Field was taking walk-ins, but the scene looked more like a stand-in as some people said they had been waiting for more than three hours in the line before making it inside.
Some have had people stand in line for them so they could take a break or use the restroom.
After an order from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear last week, Kentucky residents whose ID or licenses expired between March 19 and July 6 will get an extra 90 days from the expiration date to get a new card. But if a license expires after July 6, that extension doesn't apply, and the card-holder will be required to renew on time.
Residents can request a renewal remotely until Sept. 30 as long as they don't require any testing.
The state website says residents need to use the remote option, if possible. Paperwork can be obtained online, then placed in the mail. The existing photo can be used for an online application.
But many people in the line Monday said they either aren't computer-savvy or failed to qualify for the mail-in options. That left them stuck waiting hours in a long line.
"I think the county, or city — both of them — can open up another place for people to have to go to get their business taken care of," said Lucious Thompson, who was waiting in line.
Also, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, car registrations — plates and tags — have a grace period for renewal until October.
Anyone needing a new license or a first-time permit must appear in person. Counties are suggesting residents make an appointment in advance to avoid having to wait in long lines.
