LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Long-term and short-term lane closures on Interstates 64 and 71 are scheduled to start Thursday evening.
Crews are set to begin working on Interstate 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and the I-64 interchange on Thursday, Dec. 15. The left lanes of both I-64 East and West will close at the I-265 bridge.
This is a long-term closure that will allow construction to begin on the new flyover bridge over I-64 as part of the reconfigured I-64/I-265 interchange, according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
The lane closures will not affect access to the interchange ramps.
Also beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, I-71 South will be reduced to one lane from KY 329 (Crestwood/Peewee Valley) to Moser Farm Road near mile marker 12. The closure will continue until at least 6 a.m. Friday. The lanes are being closed so crews can perform temporary barrier wall maintenance.
This schedule may be adjusted due to weather or other unforeseen events.
Signs will be in place to alert drivers of active construction zones and closures.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.