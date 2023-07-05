LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville is retiring.
Steve Tarver has served as president and CEO of the YMCA for the past 23 years. He has worked for the nonprofit organization for 51 years.
According to a news release, Tarver worked with civic leaders on health initiatives and supported other community organizations, along with advocating for health wellness in Louisville. Tarver will retire at the end of the year.
“Steve’s 23-year tenure at the YMCA of Greater Louisville has been highlighted by some remarkable achievements and an unwavering passion for our mission," Howard Holloman, Jr., YMCA of Greater Louisville Board Chair, said in a news release. "Under his visionary leadership, the YMCA has experienced significant growth, expanded its outreach efforts, and made a profound impact on countless lives in our community. We are incredibly grateful for Steve's steadfast guidance and the legacy he leaves behind."
Tarver has been involved with the YMCA since he was a child in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a lifeguard and swimming and gymnastics instructor. He also worked program positions in Kentucky and Tennessee and as branch executive in Nashville.
YMCA of Greater Louisville's board of directors has started a search for a successor.
“As we embark on this new chapter in our organization's history, the YMCA of Greater Louisville Association Board of Directors is fully committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the YMCA's momentum," Holloman said in an news release. "To this end, we will be conducting a comprehensive national search facilitated by the Y-USA to identify a highly qualified individual to succeed Steve as the President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville.”
