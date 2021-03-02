LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 vaccine doesn't exactly float like a butterfly, but stinging like a bee may not be too far from reality.
Muhammad Ali's widow, Lonnie Ali, got her vaccination Tuesday at UofL Health's downtown drive-thru site.
The late boxer's wife wore a double mask and rolled up her sleeve. She said we've already lost too many people to the virus, and everyone who is able to get the vaccine should.
"Because of the platform that I enjoy because of my husband, it's important that I take this opportunity to show others in minority communities that this vaccine is safe," she said. "That this is something that we should do."
She said getting vaccinated will help the community get back to normal sooner.
