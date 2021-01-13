LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now is the time to get your lottery tickets.
The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are soaring after winning tickets have yet to be sold. The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $750 million and the Powerball is $550 million.
It's been nearly two years since the two lottery games have offered prizes this high. This is only the second time in history that both jackpots have topped half a billion dollars.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions are 1 in 302,000,000. The chances of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,000,000.
