LouCity FC-2.jpg

Louisville CIty FC fans bring the energy at Lynn Family Stadium.

 Eric Crawford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium is hosting Kentucky Derby Festival night during a soccer match Saturday.

Louisville City FC hosts Indy Eleven at 7:30 p.m. at the stadium in Butchertown.

LouCity released special edition merchandise for the match, featuring a Derby Festival scarf and warm-up jersey. Fans can buy the apparel at the team store or online.

