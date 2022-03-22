LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium is hosting Kentucky Derby Festival night during a soccer match Saturday.
Louisville City FC hosts Indy Eleven at 7:30 p.m. at the stadium in Butchertown.
This Saturday, it's @KyDerbyFestival night! 🐎Dress for the occasion by purchasing a limited-edition scarf or the same warmup top the team will be sporting at Lynn Family Stadium.Available at the team store and online ➡️ https://t.co/GoOnzQjMEO pic.twitter.com/YtESWCgdDS— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) March 22, 2022
LouCity released special edition merchandise for the match, featuring a Derby Festival scarf and warm-up jersey. Fans can buy the apparel at the team store or online.
To visit the team store, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.