LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lindsay Devore is home schooled — and will school you if you take her on in a spelling contest. Actually, her whole family would.
Devore, a fifth grader, is the third of her sisters to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which kicks off Saturday with preliminaries.
"The first round will be spelling; the second round will be vocabulary, giving definitions. The third round will be spelling any word from the dictionary," said Devore's mother, Kim DeVore. "If you do all three correctly, you move on to the quarterfinals."
WDRB News asked Devore to spell one of the 4,000 words for her list — kaffeeklatsch. Of course, she nailed it.
"K-a-f-f-e-e-k-l-a-t-s-c-h. Kaffeeklatsch."
Devore's oldest sister finished 42nd in the bee, and her other sister qualified in 2020 but did not get to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can watch Devore compete by streaming the bee on ESPN3.
