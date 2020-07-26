LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a warm July afternoon, Christopher 2X, an anti-violence activist, called an impromptu news conference. Standing in the lawn of Louisville's main library branch, surrounded by the parents of a young man lost to gun violence, 2X spoke deliberately about a problem he says is surging in in the city.
"We cannot forget about the level of violence that's just steamrolling through," 2X said.
Little did 2X know, just minutes after he finished speaking, more violence would erupt across Louisville. Louisville Metro Police responded to three more shootings in an already violent month — the month 2X was there to talk about.
"As of July 26, 2020, we're at 20 criminal homicides," he said.
2X, the founder of the group Game Changers, said that tally is the highest monthly count for Louisville in recent history.
"Some numbers in 2016, which is the highest fatals and non-fatals that we've experienced in Louisville's history, we're kind of on the similar track like right now," he said. "But no month has been matched, to date, with July 2020 with almost five days to go."
The parents who stood beside 2X on Sunday showed the impact of the deadly trend. They wore T-shirts and even face masks featuring images of their late son, Christian Gwynn.
"Chris was a great kid," said Gwynn's father, Navada Gwynn, who wiped away tears. "He didn't meet a stranger. He was a great kid to everybody."
Gwynn, 19, was shot and killed in December 2019. His death remains unsolved.
"My son left Indi's to come home. His curfew was at 10 o'clock," said Gwynn's mother, Krista Gwynn. "He got gunned down at 9:30."
Gwynn's parents said LMPD has told them the surge in violence has created a backlog that's put their son's case on the back burner.
"Every night I hear a shooting, I cry, because I think that just sets my son's homicide further away," Navada Gwynn said.
So what's the solution? Krista Gwynn said she doesn't know if it's more officers, better programs for at-risk youth or something else.
"I don't know what the answer could be, but I'm all for looking for a solution," she said.
2X said an esteemed criminologist, David Kennedy, will be coming to Louisville soon to meet with parents like the Gwynns and start talking about new strategies. He says any parents who wish to be a part of that conversation can volunteer here.
