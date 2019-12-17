LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's largest airport is preparing for a rush of holiday travelers.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says more than 50,000 people are expected to fly out of Louisville between Dec. 20 and Dec. 28. The busiest days are expected to be this Friday, Dec. 20, and Dec. 28 -- two days after Christmas.
The TSA is expecting a 4 percent increase in holiday travelers this year, compared to 2018.
Officials at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are stressing the importance of checking what's inside your bags before you fly. On Tuesday morning, the TSA collected several items that weren't allowed in carry-on bags, including bug spray and liquids in large containers.
Anyone planning to travel with gifts should bear in mind that alcohol is prohibited in carry-on bags when in bottles larger than 3.4 ounces.
Officials are also suggesting that travelers put the ribbons and bows on all those presents after they arrive at your destinations.
"We recommend that passengers don't wrap gifts when they're traveling over the holidays," said Mark Howell, a TSA regional spokesperson. "The reason being is if we have to do a secondary screening on the item, we're going to have to unwrap it to do that. So wait until you get to your destination, or use a gift bag, so we can just remove the item and place it back in there."
Next holiday season, travelers will need more than a typical Kentucky driver's license to board a domestic flight.
Real IDs -- or some other compliant ID like a passport -- will be required by Oct. 1, 2020.
Real IDs are still not available in Jefferson County.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.