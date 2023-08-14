LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is enrolling people into its Global Entry program this week.
Interviews started at 9 a.m. Monday and continue through Friday. Appointments are encouraged, but a limited number of walk-in appointments will be available each day.
Applicants should bring a valid U.S. passport and second form of identification like a driver's license to the appointment. To book an appointment or apply online, click here.
The program allows people to use a kiosk for quicker TSA clearance when entering the U.S. from another country.
It costs $100 for a 5 year membership.
For more information about the Global Entry program, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.